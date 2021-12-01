Oleg Nodelman Buys 56,598 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman bought 56,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $489,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oleg Nodelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Oleg Nodelman bought 185,026 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

