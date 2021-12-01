ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.70. 8,035,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

