ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.45

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 188603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.43.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

