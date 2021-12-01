ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ON24 were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter worth $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTF opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $753.48 million and a PE ratio of -88.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,603 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

