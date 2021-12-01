ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 18,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,387. The company has a market capitalization of $744.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $655,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,603 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 191.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ON24 by 167.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ON24 by 1,526.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ON24 by 987.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 366,912 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

