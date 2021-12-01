Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) Shares Down 45.6%

Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF)’s share price dropped 45.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Oncopeptides AB (publ) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85.

Oncopeptides AB (publ), a biotech company, develops pharmaceuticals drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate is melflufen, an anti-cancer peptide drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in adult patients.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncopeptides AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncopeptides AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.