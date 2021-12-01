OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) vs. Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Financial Review

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OncoSec Medical and Regulus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 832.20%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 416.13%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Regulus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$45.17 million ($1.36) -0.87 Regulus Therapeutics $10.01 million 3.37 -$15.73 million ($0.29) -1.34

Regulus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than OncoSec Medical. Regulus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoSec Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -120.56% -80.71% Regulus Therapeutics N/A -73.36% -51.98%

Volatility & Risk

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats OncoSec Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The firm is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. The company was founded on September 5, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

