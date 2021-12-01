One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

OLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $680.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.51%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.