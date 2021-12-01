OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

