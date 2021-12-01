Ooma (OOMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OOMA opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $442.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

