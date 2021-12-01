OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth $55,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

