Origin Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.72 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00073262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00096021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.82 or 0.08162819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,872.62 or 0.97560532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021873 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

