Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Michael W. Altschaefl Purchases 5,000 Shares

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OESX. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

