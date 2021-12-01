Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Orion Group worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 62.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 319,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 million, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.