Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Reaches $8.04

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.04 or 0.00013737 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $258.82 million and $16.95 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00240362 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,195,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.