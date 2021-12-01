Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07. Orphazyme A/S has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $77.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orphazyme A/S (ORPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.