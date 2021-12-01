Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Up 125.9% in November

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSI. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Osiris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

