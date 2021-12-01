Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$22.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OR. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

OR stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,842. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,182.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

