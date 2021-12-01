OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the October 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,712,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NHHHF opened at 0.16 on Wednesday. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.16.

About OTCMKTS:NHHHF

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

