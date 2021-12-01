Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian Purchases 16,000,000 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 1,934,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,472. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,084,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 63.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

