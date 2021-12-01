Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

NYSE:OMI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. 11,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,377. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

OMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

