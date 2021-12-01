P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

PTSI stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

