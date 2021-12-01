P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 58,200 shares trading hands.

About P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ)

P10 Holdings Inc, formerly P10 Industries, Inc, focuses on monetizing intellectual property assets. The Company also focuses on acquiring businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The Company has a range of patents available for licensing. The Company’s patent portfolio includes thermal and compressed air storage technology, which can be used in backup power applications.

