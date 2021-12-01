Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 881,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,485,000 after buying an additional 62,415 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

