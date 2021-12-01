Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

