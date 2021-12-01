Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 89.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

