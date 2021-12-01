Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 836.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

