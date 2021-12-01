Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.