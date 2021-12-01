Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 586 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,832 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $217,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 79.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $287,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 104.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 935,518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $192,455,000 after purchasing an additional 477,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI opened at $223.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.