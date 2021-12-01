Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Amundi purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after buying an additional 274,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chubb by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

