Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ROYTL opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.