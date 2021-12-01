Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYTL opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust. The firm owns net profit interests in the underlying properties, which consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands. Its properties include Santa Maria Basin, Orcutt Conventional, Orcutt Diatomite, Careaga formation, Los Angeles Basin, West Pico, Sawtelle and East Coyote.

