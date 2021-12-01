PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 195.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 82.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

