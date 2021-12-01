Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,280,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,005,610 shares of company stock worth $196,869,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 6.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.