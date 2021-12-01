Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,607 shares during the period. Palomar accounts for 4.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 3.62% of Palomar worth $74,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $220,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Palomar by 15.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLMR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.96. 492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $551,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Notaras purchased 1,587 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $149,701.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $4,805,509 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

