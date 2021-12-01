Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Shares Up 4.3%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.73. 201,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 141,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$132.36 million and a PE ratio of -18.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

