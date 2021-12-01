Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA opened at $121.92 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

