PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of PAR traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,325. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,404,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.