PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PAR traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,325. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,404,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

