Paragon Capital Management Ltd Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $127.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,094. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

