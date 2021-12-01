Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.25 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.46. 119,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

