Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $440,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,881,000 after buying an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 272,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,494,711. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

