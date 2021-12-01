Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 816,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,625,000. Pinterest makes up approximately 7.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Pinterest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $51,000.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 101,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192,375. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.72.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

