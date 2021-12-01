Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. 11,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

