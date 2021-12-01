Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $232,000 Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

