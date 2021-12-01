Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $744,000 Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $973,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

PD stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. 21,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,642. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $520,203.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

