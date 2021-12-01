Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 538,246 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 538,246 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRA opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $323.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

