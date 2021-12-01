Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 55,997 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 80.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

