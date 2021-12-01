Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.69. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.51 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

