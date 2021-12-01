Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 21,106 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,995 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 21,106 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of TripAdvisor worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $34,658,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after buying an additional 717,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

