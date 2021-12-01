Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Radian Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 332,203 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Radian Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $389,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,627. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

