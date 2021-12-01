Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.66

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.66 and traded as high as C$22.80. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$22.24, with a volume of 168,582 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POU. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at C$207,846. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total value of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,253.97. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,249,633.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

